Maryland Classified Employees Association Chapter 610 Endorses Vincenti for County Council President

From Maryland Classified Employees Association Chapter 610

Editor,

Maryland Classified Employees Association (MCEA) Chapter 610, which represents a substantial segment of Harford County Government employees is proud to announce our endorsement of Councilman Patrick Vincenti in his bid to be elected as the next Harford County Council President. Councilman Vincenti has a track record of advocating and voting for legislation that is in the best interest of the community for which he currently serves. Additionally, by knowing Mr. Vincenti personally, we truly believe that he is a man of honesty, integrity and common sense.

MCEA Chapter 610 is looking forward to working with Patrick Vincenti as the next Harford County Council President, as he and his fellow Council Members strive to keep Harford County moving forward for the benefit of its citizens and its businesses!

Sincerely,

Michael Hiob – President

Rick Crosby – Vice President

Amanda Weyant – Treasurer

Jacob Sagner – Secretary