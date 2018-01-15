Norrisville Vehicle Repair Shop; White Hall Wholesale Brewery Proposed

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018 9:00am

Meeting Place: First Floor Conference Room, 220 South Main Street Bel Air, MD 21014

AGENDA

1. Lands Of Ford-Located on the west side of Norrisville Road (Route 23); north of New Park Road. Tax Map 2; Parcels 4 & 61. Fourth Election District. Council District D. BOA 5857, 5858 & 5859.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S601-2017 Commercial Vehicle Repair Shop & Painting Business Office./5.869 acres/AG. Received 12-11-17 Robert M. Ford et al/Highland Survey Associates, Inc. Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. Sombronkey Brewery-Located on the southwestern corner of Green Road & Jolly Acres Road. Tax Map 8; Parcel 224. Fourth Election District. Council District D.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S617-2017 Wholesale Brewery & Residence/11 acres/GI. Received 12-15-17 Travis & Emily Szerensits/George Wm Stephens, Jr. & Associates Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN