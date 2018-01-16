1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Stolen Car in Havre de Grace

From Maryland State Police:

One person is dead and three are injured after driver flees an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle in Harford County.

The identities of the four individuals in the vehicle have not yet been confirmed and are pending next of kin notification. The driver of a stolen blue 2005 Subaru Outback was pronounced deceased at Harford Memorial Hospital. The three passengers are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. tonight, a Maryland state trooper from the North East Barrack activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on a blue 2005 Subaru Outback on eastbound Route 40 at Landing Lane in Elkton in Cecil County. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Baltimore City. The driver of the Subaru refused to stop, made a u-turn and continued westbound on Route 40 traveling at a high rate of speed.

As the driver approached westbound Route 40, east of Mechanic Valley Road, the trooper broke away from the pursuit. The driver slowed at the red light and continued westbound on Route 40, west of Route 272, where shortly thereafter, another trooper attempted a traffic stop. Again, the driver failed to stop and accelerated away.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed in two different locations in the Perryville area in an attempt to slow the vehicle down. With two flat tires, the driver continued to drive westbound on Route 40 across the Hatem Bridge. As the driver crossed into Harford County, he lost control and struck a light pole in the median, disabling the vehicle at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace.

Emergency medical personnel responded and immediately rendered aid. Two of the passengers were transported to Christiana Memorial Hospital. One passenger was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers from the JFK Barrack and North East Barrack were assisted by officers from the Perryville Police Department. The intersection at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace remains closed. The investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team continues.