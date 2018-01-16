Harford Community College to Hold Science Technology Engineering Math Day

From Harford Community College:

HCC STEM Day will be held on Saturday, January 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Harford Community College’s Aberdeen Hall.

Keynote speaker Paul Scholz, Deputy Director, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management, will present “Use of Science for Decision Making Related to Coastal Inundation and Sea Level Rise.” Scholz earned a master’s degree in marine science from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Prior to the integration of NOAA’s Coastal Services Center and Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, Scholz had worked for the NOAA Coastal Services Center since 1994. He served previously as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador working on finfish aquaculture. In addition, he has spent 24 years working on various natural resources training and technical assistance projects within the U.S. and in Central and South America.

Following the keynote address, there will be breakout sessions to showcase student and faculty projects or research. In addition, guest speaker Debra Bond Cancro, CEO of VoiceVibes, will present “Voice Vibes: Artificial Intelligence Meets the Humanities.” Cancro is an engineer by training and worked in marketing and product management throughout her career. She founded Autonomy Engine, LLC, in 2010 and then in 2012 started her current company, VoiceVibes, Inc. focusing on artificial intelligence for public speaking. Debra will discuss her background navigating a technical career in both Fortune 500 companies and startups, and share perspective about launching and growing a startup. VoiceVibes is cloud-based software to help improve public speaking delivery to produce more desirable results. For more information, visit www.myvoicevibes.com.

From 12:20 to 1:30 p.m. there will be a faculty panel, student awards, a STEM student panel, and closing remarks. Light refreshments will be served.

The free event is open to all. Registration is required; email cjones@harford.edu.