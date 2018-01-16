Police Confirm Identities in Fatal Havre de Grace Crash

From Maryland State Police:

Police confirm identities of the driver and his passengers in last night’s fatal crash in Harford County.

The deceased driver is identified as Terrence Gibson, Sr., 42, of Columbia, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at Harford Memorial Hospital. Autopsy results are pending. Gibson was the driver of the 2005 Subaru Outback, reported stolen through the Baltimore City Police Department on January 12, 2018.

The passenger in the front seat is identified as Melissa Ann Williams, 30, of Middle River. She was transported to Christiana Hospital by ambulance where she is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

The backseat passengers are identified as Joseph Taylor, 41, of Edgewood and Nicole Lashawn King, 42, of Baltimore. Taylor was transported to Christiana Hospital by helicopter from Delaware State Police. King was transported by Maryland State Police medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Both are receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night, a Maryland state trooper from the North East Barrack activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on a blue 2005 Subaru Outback at a traffic light on eastbound Route 40 at Landing Lane in Elkton. The vehicle was reported stolen by the Baltimore City Police Department. The driver of the Subaru, later identified as Gibson, refused to stop, made a u-turn and continued westbound on Route 40 traveling at speeds in excess of 100mph.

As Gibson approached an intersection at westbound Route 40, east of Mechanics Valley Road, the trooper ended the pursuit. Gibson slowed at the red light and continued westbound on Route 40, west of Route 272, where another trooper from North East Barrack attempted a traffic stop. Again, Gibson failed to stop and accelerated away.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed in two different locations in the Perryville area in an attempt to slow the vehicle down. One set was deployed at westbound Route 40 and Jackson Station. The second set was deployed at Route 222 and Route 40, the last intersection before entering the Hatem Bridge.

With two deflated tires, Gibson continued to elude police and drive westbound on Route 40 across the Hatem Bridge. As he crossed into Harford County, he lost control and struck a light pole in the median, disabling the vehicle at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace.

Emergency medical personnel responded and immediately rendered aid. Troopers from the JFK Barrack and North East Barrack were assisted by police officers from the Perryville Police Department.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.