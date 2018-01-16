Police Investigate Kidnapping/Armed Robbery of Delivery Man in Fallston

From Maryland State Police:

As part of a continuing investigation, state police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery man in Fallston early this afternoon.

The four suspects are described as African American males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They were driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the time of the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

The victim is not being identified at this time. He was driving a white box truck and was uninjured in the incident.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. today, the victim was preparing to deliver tobacco products to a liquor store in the 2300-block of Belair Road in Fallston. As he pulled into the parking lot of the store, three men with masks initially approached him.

The victim told police that one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and ordered him into the back of the delivery truck. The suspects then drove the delivery truck to a side street, behind buildings on Old Mountain Road Central, a few miles south of the liquor store. The victim told police a fourth suspect arrived on the scene.

The victim alleged he was ordered to place several boxes of cigarettes into the bed of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. One of the suspects then gave the delivery truck keys back to the victim and fled the scene. The victim returned to the liquor store and immediately called police.

State Police from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the scene and confirmed the robbery. State Police crime scene technicians responded to process the scene for evidence and continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101. Calls may remain confidential. Police from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue the investigation.