Harford County’s Tourism Funding Program Accepting Applications for FY 2019

From Harford County government:

Beginning Monday, January 22, applications will be available for eligible nonprofits seeking funding from Harford County for tourism-related activities in fiscal year 2019. The funding supports local organizations promoting cultural and historical activities, museums, eco-tourism, and sports-tourism. Revenue for this competitive funding program is generated by the county’s hotel lodging fee. The Harford County Office of Economic Development will hold workshops for funding applicants on February 8 and March 6. The application deadline is Friday, April 13, 2018.

Funding awards are for operating or programmatic initiatives only, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2018 and ends on June 30, 2019. Eligibility is limited to 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 organizations whose programs or operations promote Harford County as a premier tourism destination and draw visitors from outside the county’s borders.

County Executive Barry Glassman initiated Harford County’s annual tourism-related award program in 2015. Over the past three years, more than 30 organizations have received awards totaling more than $4.5 million dollars for tourism-related activities. Activities that attract tourists also support local businesses and improve the quality of life for Harford County residents.

All applicants for fiscal year 2019 funding are encouraged to attend one of two application workshops. The first workshop will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 in the County Council Chambers at 212 S. Bond Street in Bel Air; snow date is February 15. The second workshop is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at Harford County’s Economic Development Office, 2021 D Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace. Applicants should review the application form, available on the county website, prior to their workshop.

Applications will be available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/oed by clicking on “Funding & Financial Services” to access the tourism funding application; paper copies will also be available at branches of Harford County Public Library. For more information or to sign up for one of the workshops, please contact Traves White at 410-638-3059 or at tnwhite@harfordcountymd.gov. The Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board’s Tourism Activity Review Committee (TARC) administers the program, reviews applications and makes award recommendations to the county executive.