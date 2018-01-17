Oral History Unveiling and Reception at Harford Community College’s 60th Anniversary Celebration

From Harford Community College:

In conjunction with Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary celebration, an Oral History Presentation and Reception will be held on Sunday, January 21, from 2 to 4 PM in the Chesapeake Center on the HCC campus.

Harford Community College will honor those who came from near and far to share their memories with Professor of History Dr. James Karmel for the College’s 60th Anniversary Oral History Project. Come hear their compelling stories of how the College has come to be where it is today and share in the vision of all that is yet to come.

A reception will follow the presentation where guests can mingle with the narrators of the College’s history and returning retirees, who will add to the treasure trove of College lore. Join in celebrating our past, present, and the journey that lies ahead!

The event is free and open to the public. To receive a free ticket (required for admission), visit LIVEatHarfordCC.com or call 443-412-2211.