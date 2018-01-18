Junior Achievement to Host Inaugural “JA in a Day” Program at Homestead Wakefield Elementary

From Junior Achievement of Central Maryland:

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland (JA) is set to kick-off the inaugural JA in a Day program at Homestead Wakefield Elementary School in Harford County.

On Friday, January 19 from 9:30am – 2:30pm Homestead Elementary School will host JA volunteers and parents to teach students from grades 3-5 the JA curriculum which focuses on the importance of college preparedness, financial education, and work readiness skills. JA in a Day allows parents and community volunteers the opportunity to work hands-on with students.

JA in a Day focuses on the development of real world workplace skills and financial management. The first JA in a Day will explore elements of career success, helping others succeed, and creating enduring success. JA in a Day introduces a basic understanding of money and the principles of earning, spending, and saving.

To learn more about JA in a Day please visit: https://jamaryland.org/programs/ja-in-a-day