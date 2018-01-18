Rep. Harris: “I Am Proud to Stand with My Colleagues in Defense of Unborn Children”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Reps. Harris, LaMalfa File Amicus Brief to Protect Pro-Life Free Speech
Congressmen Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) and Doug LaMalfa (CA-01) have filed an Amicus Curiae brief on behalf of 128 members of the House of Representatives and 16 Senators in support of pro-life pregnancy centers in the Supreme Court case National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Becerra. This case challenges the Reproductive FACT Act (AB 775), a California state law that requires pro-life licensed medical centers to post advertisements for free or low cost abortions subsidized by the state. The Supreme Court will consider whether the disclosures required by the law violate the free speech clause of the First Amendment. Congressmen Harris and LaMalfa released the following statements after filing the brief:
“California’s continued attack on the sanctity of life and complete disregard for the First Amendment can no longer go unchecked. The Reproductive FACT Act clearly violates the Constitutional freedom of speech and freedom of religion guaranteed to all Americans. Forcing an individual or private entity to act in a manner that conflicts with their religious beliefs directly contradicts our nation’s core values. I am proud to stand with my colleagues in defense of unborn children.”
–Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01)
“The very nature of the Reproductive FACT Act is a blatant violation of the First Amendment, and is representative of the moral degradation of California’s state government. The sole mission of many of these pregnancy centers is to help foster life, not to advertise abortions. No person or entity can be required by the government to say or promote ideas they do not believe. That’s exactly what’s happening here, and it’s wrong. We’re sending a message to the Supreme Court that they must set a precedent by not allowing liberal elites to bully anyone into sacrificing their constitutionally protected freedoms.”
— Congressman Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)
“Our state should honor and respect those who offer hope and assistance to our friends and neighbors. Instead, the State of California is targeting pro-life pregnancy centers and forcing them to promote state-funded abortions. This is cruel, unconstitutional, and contrary to our values as a nation. I am grateful that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear this important case. Nobody should be targeted and punished simply for helping expecting mothers with their pregnancy.”
— Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), signatory of the amicus brief
Comments
Just the facts says
First off Andy I’ll go out on a limb and say no one really wants to have an abortion except maybe a married republican politician that knocked up his 20 year old intern. Second abortions are legal making them illegal will not make them go away if you don’t like abortions don’t get one it’s not difficult. Third this is a state issue not federal, stop messing with state right you freedom caucus hypocrite.
WTF? says
Well said “Just the facts”.
One additional comment, for the betterment of our society, hypocrite Andy should have been aborted when he was still an “unborn child”!
tea bag hunter says
The misogynist GOP/Tea Party rides again. The fact that a living sperm penetrates a living ovum resulting in the formation of a living fetus does not mean that the fetus is a living human being.
Of course, every living sperm has the potential of becoming a human being although not one in a million will make it; the rest are aborted.” Natural and spontaneous miscarriage in early pregnancy is common…the actual rate of miscarriage is even higher since many women have very early miscarriages without ever realizing that they are pregnant.
One study that followed women’s hormone levels every day to detect very early pregnancy found a total miscarriage rate of 31 percent.” Since there were 4,316,000 2007 births in the US in 2007, that equals to 1,333,960 miscarriages that year.
You men should also picket a church as many more children are “aborted” by God.
Moreover, I find it interesting that many “Conservative Christians” think that a human being is created at the time of conception but this belief is not supported by the bible. According to the bible, a fetus is not a living person with a soul until after drawing its first breath. “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and He breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and it was then that the man became a living being”. Gen 2:7 “Again, to quote Ezekiel 37:5&6, “Thus says the Lord God to these bones: Behold, I will cause breath to enter you, and you shall live. And I will lay sinews upon you, and will cause flesh to come upon you, and cover you with skin, and put breath in you, and you shall live….” According to the bible, destroying a living fetus does not equate to killing a living human being even though the fetus has the potential of becoming a human being. One cannot kill something that has not been born and taken a breath.
disgusted says
If men could pregnant abortion would be a sacrament
SoulCrusher says
Oh, I don’t know about that. I imagine birth would be rather unnerving. What do you think?
SoulCrusher says
What is there to defend? Roe v. Wade was decided a very long time ago and I don’t see anything that will reverse this decision, especially since SCOTUS has to accept the certiorari of a case to hear it. I don’t think SCOTUS will accept any cases that will overrule this decision as it has become engrained in policy. If you want a different outcome, you have to come up with a new argument that SCOTUS will entertain.