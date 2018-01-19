19-Yr-Old Abingdon Man Arrested in Fatal Edgewood Pedestrian Hit and Run

From Maryland State Police:
A Maryland State Police Crash Team investigation has led to the indictment and arrest today of a Harford County man for a fatal pedestrian hit and run on November 24, 2017.
The accused is identified as Joseph Taylor Bryant, 19, of Abingdon, Maryland. Bryant was arrested at 9:15 a.m. today at his residence without incident. He has been charged criminally on an indictment from a Harford County Grand Jury with homicide by motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent manslaughter by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and other traffic-related charges. Bryant faces up to $30,000 in fines and more than 40 years imprisonment.
The victim, Cristobal Martinez, 31, of Belair, Maryland, was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel at the Upper Chesapeake Hospital on the night the incident occurred. Martinez was found on the shoulder of Route 24 in Edgewood, with obvious injuries.
At about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the an area northbound on Maryland Route 24, south of Route 7 in Edgewood, after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a passing motorist. Upon arrival, troopers located Martinez, lying on the shoulder of MD-24 with obvious injuries. Martinez was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Maryland State Police investigators located a silver 2014 Kia Forte on the scene of the fatal hit and run. During their investigation of this incident, Maryland State Police investigators were able to identify Bryant as the possible suspect. Evidence developed in the investigation was presented by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office to a Grand Jury. The presentation resulted in the criminal indictment.
