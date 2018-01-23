Harford County Narcotics Task Force Busts Heroin Dealer Linked to Overdoses

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Harford County Narcotics Task Force (HCNTF) recently concluded a lengthy investigation into Koran Peoples, 23 years of age of Baltimore City, for suspected trafficking and dealing, in addition to being linked to several non-fatal overdoses in Harford and surrounding counties.

Through covert investigation, confidential sources, and surveillance of Peoples, the HCNTF was able to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Peoples’ vehicle, and residences located in the 6000 block of Frankford Avenue and the unit block of West Lexington Street.

Peoples was arrested on December 7, 2017, after the search warrant on his vehicle proved him to be in possession of approximately 70 grams of suspected heroin. Search warrants were then executed on two Baltimore City residences linked to Peoples.

During the execution of a search warrant on the West Lexington Street address, approximately 900 grams of heroin with a street value of $110,000 was seized along with $405,000 in U.S currency.

Additionally, several items of narcotics paraphernalia, consistent with heroin distribution, were also recovered by investigators, to include a kilogram wrapper. Peoples was immediately charged by HCNTF Detectives in Baltimore City. Peoples was then federally indicted for Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin on January 4th in the US District Court for the district of Maryland.

Captain Lee Dunbar, Commander of the HCNTF, said, “This is a significant arrest and seizure of heroin and cash from a major player in the city that is trafficking and dealing this dangerous and deadly drug to our citizens here in Harford County. The seizure of almost a kilo of heroin with a street value of $110,000 and $405,000 in cash will definitely disrupt People’s operations and hopefully save lives. We know we need to do more, and we will continue to do more on the heroin and fentanyl front. The men and women of the HCNTF will continue to remain on the front lines of this fight and will continue to track down those dealers, no matter where they reside, that are selling this poison to our citizens. Our mission is to get these dealers, these killers, off our streets and for a very long time.”

The Harford County Narcotics Task Force is a highly trained, self-governing, multi-jurisdictional entity with a mission to investigate offenses in the areas of mid to upper level drug trafficking, while supporting and facilitating cooperation and coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The Harford County Task Force is comprised of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Aberdeen Police Department, Bel Air Police Department, Havre de Grace Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Harford County States Attorney’s Office, working together to make Harford County a safer place to live.