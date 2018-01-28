Abingdon Woman Critically Injured after Leaving Vehicle and Walking onto I-95 in Cecil County

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle this morning on I-95 South in Cecil County.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a call of a pedestrian-related crash on I-95 South at Exit 109 in Elkton, Maryland. The victim, identified as Sarah Elizabeth Gotfredson, 32, of Abingdon, Maryland, for unknown reasons exited her vehicle on the shoulder of the road and entered the highway. Multiple vehicles were able to avoid the victim before she was struck by a box truck shortly thereafter.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene. The woman was transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in Delaware with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-95 South were closed with traffic getting by on the right shoulder with delays stretching back to the Delaware line. Traffic was being diverted prior to the Delaware toll plaza. The lanes were reopened by 11:50 a.m. No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.