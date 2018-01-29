Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks Representative for Board of Elections

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee will be selecting a registered Democrat from the county to be one of two representatives on the Harford County Board of elections. The selected person is expected to attend monthly meetings of the board every 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the election board offices in Forest Hill. The position earns $5,500 per year and the term will continue to June 2019 when a new four year term will be filled. The current term is the remainder of a four year term now open because of a resignation.

An applicant must be a registered Democrat, at least 18 years of age, and not be a candidate for any elective office in 2018. Applicants with previous political and community experience are usually favored for these positions. The successful candidate will be selected at the central committee’s next meeting on Thursday February 22 from 7 – 9 p.m.

To apply please send a letter of interest and resume to chair@harforddemocrats.org and plan to attend the February 22 meeting at the Southern Precinct of the Harford Co. Sheriff’s Office.