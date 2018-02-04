Rep. Harris Tele-Town Hall Event for Harford, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil Residents

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will hold several telephone town halls throughout 2018. For each of these events, Congressman Harris’ office will automatically call out to nearly 50,000 constituents from different regions of the district, pulling phone numbers from the constituent services database.

If constituents prefer to be called on a certain phone number, they can list that number through the link below.

Congressman Harris’ next event will be held on Monday, February 5. This event will be geared toward .

· Date: Monday, February 5, 2018

· Time: 5:30-6:30 PM

· Sign Up: https://vekeo.com/andyharrismd/

Questions about these events can be directed to Congressman Harris’ DC office at (202) 225-5311. Constituents who wish to be removed from the call list should contact Congressman Harris’s DC office as well.

Full 2018 Tele-Town Hall Schedule:

· February 5, 5:30 PM

· February 13, 5:30 PM

· February 26, 5:30 PM

· March 5, 5:30 PM

· March 13, 5:30 PM

· March 19, 5:30 PM

· July 10, 5:30 PM

· July 16, 5:30 PM

· July 23, 5:30 PM

In compliance with House Administration franking rules, no tele-town halls will be held during the election blackout periods: March 29 – June 26 and August 8 – November 6.