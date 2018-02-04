Rep. Harris Tele-Town Hall Event for Harford, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil Residents

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will hold several telephone town halls throughout 2018. For each of these events, Congressman Harris’ office will automatically call out to nearly 50,000 constituents from different regions of the district, pulling phone numbers from the constituent services database.
If constituents prefer to be called on a certain phone number, they can list that number through the link below.
Congressman Harris’ next event will be held on Monday, February 5. This event will be geared toward .
· Date: Monday, February 5, 2018
· Time: 5:30-6:30 PM
· Sign Up: https://vekeo.com/andyharrismd/
Questions about these events can be directed to Congressman Harris’ DC office at (202) 225-5311. Constituents who wish to be removed from the call list should contact Congressman Harris’s DC office as well.
Full 2018 Tele-Town Hall Schedule:
· February 5, 5:30 PM
· February 13, 5:30 PM
· February 26, 5:30 PM
· March 5, 5:30 PM
· March 13, 5:30 PM
· March 19, 5:30 PM
· July 10, 5:30 PM
· July 16, 5:30 PM
· July 23, 5:30 PM
In compliance with House Administration franking rules, no tele-town halls will be held during the election blackout periods: March 29 – June 26 and August 8 – November 6.
Comments
Harford County Critizen says
They call these TOWN HALL MEETINGS for a reason Andy
Dr No has got to go
Local Yocal says
Andy Boy Harris is a worthless POS.
He is afraid to meet his constituents in person! What a wus!
FedUp says
We do not want another tele town hall, where your staff screen questions and refuse to allow questions that you might not want to answer, Andy. We want to meet with you, in person, so we can have an honest discussion about the real issues that plague us. We are tired of your blind allegiance to Trump, and we want you to start doing what is best for all of the people you represent. #FliptheFirst. #TeamAllison
Mr. State Trooper says
The gutless politician doesn’t want to hold a live Tow Hall, but will call constituents to take part who don’t want people calling them on the phone. I call for his resignation due to an unwillingness to support his constituents. At least Burby takes it like a man and meets his critics head on. C’mon Andy, give up the health benefits you so whined about not getting fast enough. Enough is enough. For all his followers, please do not let the facts get in the way of what you believe.