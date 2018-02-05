Harford County Flag Lowered, Moment of Silence for Fallen Deputies Dailey and Logsdon

From Harford County government:

County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag lowered and plans a moment of silence for two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty two years ago this month. In honor of fallen heroes Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, the county will observe a moment of silence at noon on Friday, February 9 and the Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise February 9 through sunset February 11. The county executive has also ordered the county’s administrative office illuminated with blue lights all week in support of the slain deputies and all law enforcement.

The public is welcome to gather with county employees for the moment of silence on Friday, February 9 in front of the county government building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air. At noon, all citizens will be asked to remain silent as the county’s emergency sirens blast three times in succession for approximately one minute.

“Two years ago Harford County was shocked by the murder of two deputies who gave their lives protecting our community,” County Executive Glassman said. “The passage of time has not diminished our gratitude for their sacrifice. We will come together again on this tragic anniversary so that the families of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy first Class Mark Logsdon know they remain in our hearts forever.”