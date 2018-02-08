Public Invited to U.S. Sen. Cardin Town Hall, District 1 Candidate Forum Meeting in Bel Air

From Harford Blue Pac:

The A.A.D.E.M. Club of Maryland and T.W.W. invites the public to attend the Senator Ben Cardin Town Hall where he will be available to the public to discuss current legislative affairs. In addition, there will be a Democratic primary candidate forum for House Of Representatives MD District 1. Primary Candidates including Jesse Colvin and Allison Galbraith will be in attendance. The primary candidates will have an opportunity to discuss legislative issues and their campaign platform. The Town Hall will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018, at 11:30 AM to 1 PM at Ames United Methodist Church 112 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014.

The moderator for the event will be Sarahia Benn of S. Benn for MD Delegate District 34A race. The event is in partnership with African American Democratic Club of Harford County; Together We Will grassroots activist group; Harford Blue Pac.