Sump Pump Failure May Have Sparked Kingsville Fire; Dog Escapes, Cat Dies in Blaze

A failing sump pump may have sparked a fire that seriously damaged a home and killed a family pet in Kingsville on Sunday afternoon.

Just after noon on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old Joppa Road in Kingsville for the report of a dwelling fire in a one-story, single family home.

The owner/occupant of the home discovered a sump pump failure approximately 30 minutes prior to the discovery fire in the basement. She was next door at her daughter’s home for a child’s birthday party when she and others observed smoke coming from the home.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 10 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported. A dog was able to escape, however, a cat perished in the fire.

The preliminary cause remains under investigation.