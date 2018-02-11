Sump Pump Failure May Have Sparked Kingsville Fire; Dog Escapes, Cat Dies in Blaze

A failing sump pump may have sparked a fire that seriously damaged a home and killed a family pet in Kingsville on Sunday afternoon.
Just after noon on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old Joppa Road in Kingsville for the report of a dwelling fire in a one-story, single family home.
The owner/occupant of the home discovered a sump pump failure approximately 30 minutes prior to the discovery fire in the basement. She was next door at her daughter’s home for a child’s birthday party when she and others observed smoke coming from the home.
Twenty-five firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 10 minutes.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported. A dog was able to escape, however, a cat perished in the fire.
The preliminary cause remains under investigation.
Comments
Frank the fact checker says
What about the half dozen other fire companies that it took to fill your single alarm box. What about the fact that the chief waited until heavy smoke was showing to fill the box and get a 1 alarm assignment headed that way. That’s sad, but welcome to hazard county. Nothing will ever change!