Firefighters Limit Spread of Garage Fire into White Hall Home

The quick response of the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company is being credited with helping prevent a garage fire from spreading through a White Hall home on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 3200 block of Dry Branch Road in White Hall for the report of a garage fire.

Fifty firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 45 minutes.

The fire originated within the garage and extended into the dwelling. Investigators credit the quick response and actions of the fire department for containing the bulk of the fire to the garage.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $90,000 in damage to the structure and another $20,000 in damage to its contents. No injuries were reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.