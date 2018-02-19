Joppa Man Burned, Hospitalized After Re-Entering Home to Save Family Pets from Fire

A 69-year-old man was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and 1st-degree burns to his face after he re-entered his burning Joppa home early Monday morning to save his family’s pets.

At 1:45 a.m. on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Haverhill Road in Joppa for a reported dwelling fire in a one-story duplex.

A resident of the home awoke to smoke and heat. She woke up her step-father and son and all were able to escape out the backdoor of the home. A 69-year-old man living in the home sustained smoke inhalation and minor burns after he re-entered the home to rescue the family dog. He was transported to Bayview Medical Center for smoke inhalation and 1st degree burns to his face. One cat perished in the fire.

Thirty-five firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by personnel from Abingdon, Bel Air, Fallston, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Kingsville, and White Marsh responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 30 minutes.

The family is being assisted by Disaster Assistance and the American Red Cross. The attached home next door sustained extensive smoke, heat and water damage. Its owner is being assisted by friends and family.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $145,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents.

The area of origin and preliminary cause of the fire remain under investigation.