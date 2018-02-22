Dryer Fire Damages Italian Restaurant in Edgewood

An automatic alarm sent firefighters rushing to Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Edgewood, where they found flames coming from the dryer room.

Just after 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for the report of a building fire in a restaurant.

The fire department was initially alerted for an automatic alarm. Harford County Sheriffs Office arrived and reported minor smoke coming from the rear of the building. Upon making entry, firefighters discovered flames coming from the dryer. The fire was contained to the dryer and the immediate area.

Thirty firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company assisted by Abingdon, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Bel Air, and Kingsville responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 10 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $2,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

No further information is available on re-opening.