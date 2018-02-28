Lane Closures Planned on Conowingo Dam as Helicopters, Trucks Deliver New Equipment

From the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration:

Next week, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will assist Exelon Energy in its efforts to improve electrical equipment at the Conowingo Hydroelectric Generation Station at the Harford/Cecil County line. The utility’s contractors will work along US 1 (Conowingo Road) at the Conowingo Dam between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on beginning Tuesday, March 6 and ending Friday, March 9.

Each day, weather permitting, the utility company will use helicopters and large trucks to remove old equipment and deliver new equipment at the south side of the Conowingo Dam. Helicopter landings will take place two or three times per day and will require temporary 15-minute total stoppages on US 1.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time on US 1 in Darlington, Harford County and Port Deposit, Cecil County. Drivers can use I-95 or US 40 over the Susquehanna River as alternate routes. Tolls apply on these highways.

Travelers with questions about traffic operations in Harford County may call MDOT SHA’s District 4 Office at 1-866-998-0367. For information on traffic operations in Cecil County may call MDOT SHA’s District 2 Office at 1-800-637-9740.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.

A listing of MDOT SHA major roadway projects is included in Road Ready, the online construction brochure. Maryland drivers can also know before they go by visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including delays and lane closures.