Sen. Wayne Norman Passes Away; Flags to Fly at Half-Staff

From Harford County government:

The following statement is from Harford County Executive Barry Glassman:

“On behalf of the family of state Senator H. Wayne Norman Jr., I am deeply saddened to announce that Sen. Norman passed away at his home earlier today. In honor of his devoted service to our community, I will be ordering the Harford County flag lowered to half-staff until the day of interment.”

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be forthcoming from McComas Funeral Home.

From the office of the Governor of Maryland:

Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Senator Wayne Norman

Orders State Flags to Fly at Half Staff

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement on the passing of Maryland State Senator H. Wayne Norman Jr., and ordered Maryland flags to be flown at half staff in his honor:

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of such a distinguished public servant, husband, and father. Our hearts go out to Senator Norman’s wife, Linda, their two children, and granddaughter.

“Senator Norman devoted decades of his life to serving his constituents in Harford and Cecil Counties, first at the local level, and then as a Delegate and Senator. His important and dedicated work on the Judicial Proceedings and Ethics Committees will not be soon forgotten, nor will his steadfast advocacy on behalf of rural Marylanders and our veterans.

“I know I am joined by the entire General Assembly and all state officials in praying for Senator Norman’s family and friends as we honor his life and service.”