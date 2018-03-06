Del. Glass: “Someone Should Not Lose Their Right to Bear Arms Because They are Using Medical Cannabis”

From Del. Glen Glass:

State Delegate Glen Glass Continues to fight for the Second amendment and the Right for those who use Medical Cannabis to continue to own firearms.

Delegate Glen Glass has introduced a Bill that would keep a Maryland citizen from being denied the right to purchase, posses, or carry a firearm solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis.

Delegate Glen Glass says “someone should not lose their right to bear arms because they are using medical cannabis, they have the same right to protect their family as anyone else; Maryland is the Free State and someone who is not breaking Maryland State Law should not lose their Second Amendment Rights”.

These bills will be heard in the Judiciary Committee today at 1:00pm. The press conference will be in front of Judiciary Committee today at 11:30pm March 6, 2018.