The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Harford County History Day Competition to be Held at Bel Air Middle School

Harford County History Day Competition to be Held at Bel Air Middle School

By Leave a Comment

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools will host a countywide History Day Competition to be held at Bel Air Middle School this Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This competition, which helps students develop their critical and analytical thinking skills, is open to students from all middle and high schools in Harford County, as well as homeschooled students.

To enter the contest, students create exhibits, research papers, websites, original documentaries, or performances centered around an annual theme. This year, the theme is “Conflict and Compromise.” Students can submit projects independently or with a small group, and they have the ability to progress to the state and national levels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: