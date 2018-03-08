Harford County History Day Competition to be Held at Bel Air Middle School

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools will host a countywide History Day Competition to be held at Bel Air Middle School this Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This competition, which helps students develop their critical and analytical thinking skills, is open to students from all middle and high schools in Harford County, as well as homeschooled students.

To enter the contest, students create exhibits, research papers, websites, original documentaries, or performances centered around an annual theme. This year, the theme is “Conflict and Compromise.” Students can submit projects independently or with a small group, and they have the ability to progress to the state and national levels.