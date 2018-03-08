Sen. Jennings: Remembering Sen. Norman, “Wayne Was One of the Good Guys”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

Senator Wayne Norman

On Sunday, my good friend State Senator Wayne Norman passed away suddenly. He was kind, funny, honest and a friend to all who knew him. Wayne was one of the good guys. He was always smiling and he got along with everyone. He proudly represented District 35, which covers northern and central Harford County as well as western and northern Cecil County. As a practicing lawyer and member of the Senate Judicial Proceeding Committee he brought tremendous experience and expertise to the legislative issues that were under consideration by the Senate. Not only did he focus on the issues facing his constituents, but also the entire State of Maryland. His passing is a tremendous loss for everyone, especially his wife Linda, their two children, and his grandchild. May all who knew him be comforted by the wonderful memories he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Wayne.

Stop the Bleed

Most people know that immediately administering CPR when a person goes into cardiac arrest will double a person’s chance for survival. Like with cardiac arrest, the actions that are immediately taken in a bleeding emergency to stop blood loss can drastically increase a person’s chance for survival. A bleeding person can die within five minutes from blood loss, therefore it is crucial to quickly stop the bleed.

It was an honor to host my friend, Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician in chief of the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and his exceptionally talented Shock Trauma team on the floor of the Senate this week. They were kind enough to travel to Annapolis to provide Stop the Bleed training to legislators and staff. The concept of Stop the Bleed is more simple than most people realize: (1) apply firm steady pressure with both hands (2) apply dressing (bandages or clothing) to the bleeding site (3) if bleeding doesn’t stop place a tourniquet 2-3 inches above the wound.

Thank you for all that you do, Dr. Scalea and team. We are so fortunate to have you in Maryland. For more information on Stop the Bleed, visit https://www.bleedingcontrol.org.

Bill Aimed at Prohibiting Youth Sports is Defeated

I heard from countless parents and coaches over the last several weeks regarding the controversial bill aimed at prohibiting physical sports for elementary and middle school age children. I’m pleased to report that House Bill 1210 was defeated in the House of Delegates this week, with no chance of passing. Thanks to each of you who took the time to contact me and my fellow legislators with your thoughts about this bad bill.

Veteran’s Advocacy Day in Annapolis

The Maryland General Assembly’s Veterans Caucus recently held a Veterans Advocacy Day in Annapolis. As a proud member of both the Maryland Air National Guard and the Veterans Caucus, it was my pleasure to welcome Veterans from across the state who had the opportunity to meet with members of the General Assembly to discuss issues of importance to them and their fellow veterans residing in the State of Maryland.

Senator J.B. Jennings’ Evening in Annapolis

Mark your calendars for Senator J.B. Jennings’ Evening in Annapolis for Monday, April 2nd at 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the Miller West Conference Rooms. It’s always a fun (free) way to meet your neighbors, legislators and my staff while enjoying dinner from Richardson Farms. After dinner you can head to the State House to watch the legislature in action. Please RSVP at jb.jennings@senate.state.md.us. Hope to see you there!

Things are getting down to the wire in Annapolis, with a month to go in the 2018 legislative session. What are your thoughts so far on the legislation that has been introduced, and how is it impacting you and your family? Your feedback is important to me, and helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis. As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me.

Senator J.B. Jennings

Senator J.B. Jennings