4-Yr-Old Attempts to Bake Cake; Ignites Fire in Aberdeen Home

A fire broke out in an Aberdeen home on Saturday after a 4-year-old child attempted to bake a cake in the middle of the night.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Holly Drive in Aberdeen for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, middle-of-group townhouse.

The occupant of the home and three of her children were asleep when she awoke to smoke and discovered a fire on top of the stove in the kitchen. The woman and her four children were able to escape safely. The fire subsequently spread throughout the kitchen.

The cause of the fire was blamed on the woman’s 4-year-old child, who attempted to make a cake on the stove.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department, assisted by Aberdeen Proving Ground and Susquehanna Hose Company, responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 5 minutes. Investigators commend the fire department for a quick response and being able to contain the fire to the kitchen only.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $5,000 in damage to the home and another $2,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

Heavy soot damage was present throughout the home. The family is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.