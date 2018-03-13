Teens Arrested After Stealing Car, Visiting Edgewood Middle and Joppatowne High

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

This morning, at 11:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of Eloise Lane in Edgewood for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Approximately an hour later, at 12:29 p.m., a School Resource Officer assigned to Joppatowne High School approached a juvenile male who he recognized was not a student at Joppatowne High School. The male then attempted to flee the school, but was apprehended by the School Resource Officer.

Through initial investigation, it has been determined that two juvenile males, one 14 the other 15, stole a vehicle from Eloise Lane and traveled to Edgewood Middle School. There they picked up two additional juvenile males, both 14, and continued to Joppatowne High School. After their arrival they were involved in a physical altercation with a male student in the cafeteria of the school. Prior to the School Resource Officer being notified of the assault, he recognized one of the juvenile suspects who was leaving, and knowing the suspect wasn’t a Joppatowne High School student, confronted him.

The male victim was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. No weapons were involved in the incident.

How the juveniles made entry into the high school is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.

All four males have been arrested and charged accordingly.