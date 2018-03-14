Boardman: “Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler Believes that Guns are the Answer”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff:
Dear Editor,
Today is the day school students left classes for 17 minutes of remembrance (or were prevented from doing so in Harford County schools) for shooting victims in a Florida high school. 7,000 pairs of children and youth shoes were left outside the United States Capitol. The shoes remind us that 7,000 children have been gunned down in America since the Sandy Hook tragedy five years
ago when 20 young children plus teachers were senselessly slaughtered by a misguided young man with an assault weapon.
In addition, 57,462 people in the U.S. have been killed with guns since the Sandy Hook massacre. That comes to 30 persons killed every day by gun violence, according to figures released by
Congressman Michael Thompson, chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, which is working on legislation to make American life safer.
Rep. Thompson’s initiative would strengthen the background check process before a gun sale is allowed and it would also prohibit the sale of assault rifles and ammunition, and bump stocks,
among other measures.
We also need to lower the temperature of our communications and increase the civility of our conversations with one another. The slightest disagreement and provocation should not be used as
an excuse to go out and buy a weapon. More often a gun in the home makes life less safe for those in a home, where the gun is more likely to be used in a family dispute or accident than in warding off a home invasion.
I have been upset that Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler believes that guns are the answer. He advocates for guns, is against control and buybacks, and he shamelessly promotes gun sales
and raffles, when his job is to be the top law enforcement officer in the county. The sheriff should be the top peace officer. As supervisor of the process serving for the courts, this is a system for settling disputes peacefully, not for promoting violence as represented by guns.
Gahler’s behavior is one of the reasons why I am running for sheriff to replace him in this year’s election.
Christopher Boardman
Comments
FedUp says
You have my vote. More guns is not the answer. Sheriff Gahler seems to be all about the publicity and camera time he can get. Our kids are worth more than this.
Smokey is wrong? says
Do you really think the gun is the problem? If the inanimate object is to blame, Smokey the Bear has been wrong all these many years. Apparently “Only ‘matches’ can prevent forest fires!”
DNC says
Gahler can’t be touched by this goof and Boardman knows it. Pathetic that the democrats had no better candidate than this old guy with no experience at all. Even the democrats I talk to think Boardman is a goof and will be voting for Gahler.
Harford Resident says
Agree – more guns are not the answer. Heck . . . I just read a news story today about a school resource officer who was demonstrating his gun in a classroom with live ammo and it went off, wounding a student. Is that what we want in the classroom? I don’t think so.
Hank says
Ok, so you’re against gun ownership.
What makes you qualified to be sheriff, because so far I haven’t seen or heard you make any statements that would lead me to believe you have any business leading the primary law enforcement agency in Harford County.
Noel says
Piss off.
Hank says
That’s enlightening. So what makes Mr. Boardman qualified to be sheriff other than being against guns?
Noel says
He is a deep thinker, has a strong law enforcement background, and is.credentialed for anti-crime police work.
More experience in his little finger than you have in your whole body, poopy pants.
MAGA says
Noel, Please outline his law enforcement experience for us all.
Wait wut says
So, do you Invision yourself like Andy Griffith? No firearm on your belt?
You might be wasting your time. Has anyone ever been elected “Sheriff” who had never been previously a sworn law enforcement officer?
How does that even work? You’d have to attend a Police Academy, how old are you? LOL
A Sheriff without technical “arrest powers” or any experience in Public Safety/Management sounds like a real poor candidate.
I hope for your sake you are the Democratic nominee so we can all laugh at the epic fail.
Jon says
I know there have been sheriff’s with no prior law enforcement experience and it’s not a requirement that the sheriff be a sworn officer, as crazy as that sounds, but they at least had been prosecutors and were familiar with the CJ system and how a police agency operates.
Khan says
… and Trump was qualified to be president how?
Chris says
Uhm…..have you read the requirements to be president? Oh you wanted a chance to just like at Trump. Fail….
Gary Ambridge says
Rather than infringe on the right to own a gun, my suggestion to the proliferation of AR15s in the hands of people who should not have them is to require the purchase of all semi-automatic rifles to obtain a HQL. I would include semi-automatic rifles in the same category as handguns with the same requirements including a seven day waiting period, being twenty one and to complete a HQL course.
Handgun Qualification License (HQL)
• To apply for an HQL, the law requires a fingerprint based background check.
• Within 3 years prior to the submission of an HQL application, an applicant must demonstrate a satisfactory completion of a Firearms Safety Training Course. The Firearms Safety Training Course must be instructed by a Qualified Handgun Instructor, and shall consist of a minimum of 4 hours of instruction and include the following minimum curricula:
-State Firearm Law. Overview of the State firearm laws, including discussion of what constitutes a regulated firearm, how to properly purchase or transfer a firearm, where allowed to carry or transport a firearm, when necessary to possess a carry permit, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, and state law relating to minors, permissible levels of force, and use of deadly force.
-Home Firearm Safety. Overview of handgun and firearm safety in the home, including discussion of access to minors, locking and storing of firearms, and use of safety devices, such as secure lock boxes.
-Handgun Mechanisms and Operation. Overview of the proper operation and safe handling of a handgun, including cleaning and maintenance, the loading and unloading of ammunition, and the differences between revolvers and semi-automatic handguns.
-Operation and Handling Demonstration. Orientation component that demonstrates the person’s safe operation and handling of a firearm, to include a “live fire” component in which the applicant safely shoots the weapon. An applicant may not be required to fire in excess of 15 yards during qualifications (I would change this to 100 yards for a rifle).
These requirements would not place an undue burden on owning this weapon but would impose a degree of competence upon any owner.
REGULATION IS NOT THE SAME THING AS INFRINGEMENT
. “Like most rights, the Second Amendment is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. The Court has upheld gun control legislation including prohibitions on concealed weapons and possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, and laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” U.S. Supreme Court: District of Columbia V. Heller, 2008. Antonin Scalia.
LOL says
This guy, again? LOL
It’s like you just copied/paste some HQL text off a website.
I love the 100 yard thing you got going, as you never responded to other article about the logisitics of it.
Nib says
You should read his essay about arming teachers….
Interested Party says
Mr. Boardman, as you say guns are the problem, will you now go on the record stating you will disarm the sheriff’s department if elected?
Truth be Told says
If I recall correctly, you asked the sheriff to do a gun buy back and he said he would if you funded it. Why don’t you put your money where your mouth is and contribute money for this effort and prove him wrong? If you buy back some guns, violence will drop. It has worked perfectly for the Democrats in Bodymore, Murderland. Just look at their success and you might realize why you have zero chance of being elected.
? says
Do we know who won the AR-15 The sheriff was giving away off?
Billy Club says
This guy is a clown, he brings his circus to town every four years and pays his 25 dollars to run for a different office. He knows nothing about Police work or corrections and he wants to be Sheriff??? The way I see it Gahler is running unopposed.
Keep Harford Safe says
2018 Death Deaths so far::
Abortion – 137, 080
Tobacco – 43,934
Obesity – 38,537
Medical Error – 31,565
Alcohol – 12,553
Suicide – 5,369
All Drug Abuse – 3,987
Poisoning – 3,987
Drunk Driving – 4,244
Prescription Drugs – 1,883
Murder by Guns – 1,443
So if gun control is really about saving lives, we should be focusing our efforts bigger problems first, don’t you think?
Noel says
You are a useless turd.
Shut up already says
Key word and you used it
“MURDER”
Tanks for playing
The True Test of Government says
Boardman absolutely is totally unsuitable as a candidate for sheriff.
However, he is spot on regards Gahler–a narcissistic, blowhard, Roy Moore Wanna-Be. It’s guys like him who turn people off to sincere advocates of the 2nd Amendment.
Billy Club says
I guess you will be Writing in Bane??? Or maybe his new pet, the chief of police?
Tinkie Winkie says
That is just rude, they call him Bane Jr. he is not a pet, just a puppet.
Keepharfordsafe says
So a guy stands up for people’s rights and speaks his mind regardless of what people like you think of him and he is a narcissistic blowhard? You are delusional and clouded by hate.
Keep Harford Safe says
“To conqueror a nation, first disarm it’s citizens” Adolf Hitler 1933
Gun control is synonymous with Nazism.
Martin Biggs says
Sod off, fascist.