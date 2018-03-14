Boardman: “Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler Believes that Guns are the Answer”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff:

Dear Editor,

Today is the day school students left classes for 17 minutes of remembrance (or were prevented from doing so in Harford County schools) for shooting victims in a Florida high school. 7,000 pairs of children and youth shoes were left outside the United States Capitol. The shoes remind us that 7,000 children have been gunned down in America since the Sandy Hook tragedy five years

ago when 20 young children plus teachers were senselessly slaughtered by a misguided young man with an assault weapon.



In addition, 57,462 people in the U.S. have been killed with guns since the Sandy Hook massacre. That comes to 30 persons killed every day by gun violence, according to figures released by

Congressman Michael Thompson, chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, which is working on legislation to make American life safer.



Rep. Thompson’s initiative would strengthen the background check process before a gun sale is allowed and it would also prohibit the sale of assault rifles and ammunition, and bump stocks,

among other measures.



We also need to lower the temperature of our communications and increase the civility of our conversations with one another. The slightest disagreement and provocation should not be used as

an excuse to go out and buy a weapon. More often a gun in the home makes life less safe for those in a home, where the gun is more likely to be used in a family dispute or accident than in warding off a home invasion.

I have been upset that Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler believes that guns are the answer. He advocates for guns, is against control and buybacks, and he shamelessly promotes gun sales

and raffles, when his job is to be the top law enforcement officer in the county. The sheriff should be the top peace officer. As supervisor of the process serving for the courts, this is a system for settling disputes peacefully, not for promoting violence as represented by guns.



Gahler’s behavior is one of the reasons why I am running for sheriff to replace him in this year’s election.

Christopher Boardman