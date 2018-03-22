Aberdeen Couple Escapes After Kerosene Heater Ignites House Fire

A husband and wife were able to escape without injuries on Wednesday evening, after an attempt to refuel a kerosene heater ignited a fire that quickly spread through their Aberdeen home.

Just after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1900 block of Bruce Road in Aberdeen for the report of a dwelling fire in a one-story, 28-foot by 53-foot mobile home.

A resident was using a kerosene heater to warm his home after the furnace malfunctioned the night prior. As he was moving the kerosene heater to the rear deck in preparation to refuel, fuel within the heater ignited and quickly spread to the screened-in porch and throughout the deck. The man attempted to extinguish the fire, but it quickly spread beyond his control. The 83-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife were able to escape the home.

Thirty firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department, assisted by Abingdon, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and Susquehanna Hose Company, responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within one hour.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $60,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross and family members are assisting the displaced residents.