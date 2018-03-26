Investigators Seek Tips After Arson of Tow Truck in Edgewood

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for information and tips related to the arson of a tow truck in Edgewood on Monday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Beckon Drive and Agate Drive in Edgewood for a reported vehicle fire. The fire was discovered by a passerby in the interior of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado tow truck owned by Timeout Towing & Recovery LLC.

Five firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 5 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $18,000 in damage to the vehicle and another $2,000 in damage to its contents.

The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary (arson). Anyone has information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Northeast Regional Office in Bel Air @ 410-836-4844.