True Democratic Club of Harford County to Hold 1st District Democratic Congressional Forum

From the True Democratic Club of Harford County:

The True Democratic Club of Harford County’s First District Democratic Congressional Forum will be held this Wednesday March 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Pulaski Highway near Route 150 Mountain Road between Edgewood and Joppa. There are six candidates for the Democratic nomination and they all have been invited. Listen and get to know the candidates before you vote! There will also be a Q & A period after the presentations. Please bring your friends and neighbors and feel free to forward this message to others who might be interested.

The public is invited to attend, especially those who reside in the First District. Information: 410-679-6704.