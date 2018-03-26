The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

True Democratic Club of Harford County to Hold 1st District Democratic Congressional Forum

By 16 Comments

From the True Democratic Club of Harford County:

The True Democratic Club of Harford County’s First District Democratic Congressional Forum will be held this Wednesday March 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Pulaski Highway near Route 150 Mountain Road between Edgewood and Joppa. There are six candidates for the Democratic nomination and they all have been invited. Listen and get to know the candidates before you vote! There will also be a Q & A period after the presentations. Please bring your friends and neighbors and feel free to forward this message to others who might be interested.

The public is invited to attend, especially those who reside in the First District. Information: 410-679-6704.

Comments

  1. Are Rednecks invited? Do all six people running in 1st District agree with the Harford Co Democratic Central Committee Secretary Christopher Boardman’s hateful beliefs?

    5+

    Reply

    • Boardman says some unusual things, but I haven’t noticed any “hateful beliefs.” Please provide some specific examples.

      3+

      Reply

      • Harford County’sAllison Galbraith is the best candidate in the First District
        . Here is her interview with The Spy:

        1+

        Reply

        Harford County'sAllison Galbraith is the best candidate in the First District
          . Here is her interview with The Spy:

          1+

          Reply

          • Thomas Paine encouraged people to fight for freedom and wrote “Common Sense”. Tom Paine is encouraging people to give up their freedom and makes “No Sense”. There is a big difference between the two…..

            1+

          • Your on the wrong side of the Revolution his time!
            The Gun Nut Culture created by NRA/Gun Makers has made a large minority of Repubs paranoid and scared of their own shadow.!
            The Gun Nuts can not have all the gun toys they want!
            As the military says—if you want an AR15 to play with you gotta join the military or the police,
            You cant have rocket launchers, bazookas and Semi-assault rifles for civilian play time.
            Go to Honduras if you wanna play war games without democracy!

            1+

      • I like the way you insert rocket launchers and bazookas into the discussion with semi-automatic weapons. It shows how screwed up you are. Rocket launchers and bazookas shoot projectiles that explode and I don’t know if they were ever allowed for civilian use or possession. Probably not. Semi-automatic weapons have always been legal since they were created, to the best of my knowledge and only shoot bullets.. You keep going to this Assault Rifle thing, whether we are talking auto or semi, even though there is no such thing as a semi-automatic Assault Rifle. A semi automatic rifle is a semi-automatic rifle regardless what it looks like. You keep pushing whatever legislation you want, but if the Federal government ever passes legislation to remove guns from WE THE PEOPLE, I will advocate the overthrow of the Federal government and I don’t care about any law of the US Code that prohibits it. Quite frankly, I regard the US Code as a treasonous code of the corporate takeover of the country. But, what do I know? I’m just a condemned ghost that doesn’t exist in the material world…..

        3+

        Reply

  2. Is this the one that Boardman guy belongs to? Why would you write mean letters about the Sheriff then use one of their buildings for your fan club?

    7+

    Reply

    • Who cares if he writes mean letters about the sheriff. The sheriff is an elected official and can take it or doesn’t deserve the job. The issue is this Boardman guy insulting an entire population based on where they live. Calling all residents of Cecil County a bunch of rednecks is insulting and unwarranted hate speech. Such people have no place in public service and hopefully he is being shunned by his party as well.

      2+

      Reply

      • I have never felt insulted by being called a redneck. I’m from the eastern shore and we shorebillies actually considered it politically correct. I mean, if you are what someone calls you why would you be offended? Just out of curiosity, if you were a white male from Cecil County, do you think you would be called a city slicker? I doubt it. I think what might have been considered offensive was not only being a hillbilly redneck, but being allotted to a group of people who just want to blow someone’s head off. That may have been the offensive part of the statement.

        2+

        Reply

      • I know you didn’t understand the context.

        That’s like if you disrespected me over something personal, then the next week – you need/use some service I offer. I win, bro.

        It’s gotta be weird for the Newest Newer New Democratic Club of Harford County or whatever it is. Talk about self ownage.

        1+

        Reply

  3. I just hope y’all keep running on an anti-freedom, anti-American, globalist platform. That will make me very, very happy this fall.

    Do it.

    2+

    Reply

