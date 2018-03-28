“Sensory Trail” for Citizens with Differing Abilities Coming to Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air

From Harford County government:

Harford County Parks & Recreation has broken ground on a new, interactive “sensory trail” at the Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air to give citizens with differing abilities a chance to play, exercise, and enjoy nature. The trail is scheduled to open at noon on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 following an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

A first of its kind in Harford County, this unique, accessible trail will allow citizens of all ages to interact with exciting sensory stations in the beautiful outdoors. The 1/10-mile trail will be located adjacent to the park’s existing parking lot and connect to existing pathways. It will have 10 interactive features including nine-foot chimes for two octaves of solo or group music; a roller table for pinch-free tactile sliding; drums and xylophones of different sizes; and brightly colored panels at kid-eye level for lots of fun and sensory stimulation.

The trail was made possible in large part due to the support of local community organizations. Harford County would like to thank the following sponsors who will each have a station named in their honor: the United Methodist Churches of Harford County, Jones Junction, Harford County Public Library, APG Federal Credit Union, Harford Home Furniture & Mattress, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, Harford County Public Schools Department of Special Education, the Harford Center, and Harford Mutual Insurance Company.

“We want Harford County to be a place where all children and every adult can enjoy the outdoors, have fun at a park, ride a bike, and play baseball with their friends,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I am excited that we are able to open this new sensory trail. I am also proud of the collaboration between our generous community partners and our Harford County Office of Disability Services and Department of Parks and Recreation.”

In addition to the new sensory trail, Schucks Regional Park is the future home of the Harford County Miracle League Baseball Field. This adaptive and accessible baseball field will allow players with differing abilities to experience the game of baseball with their peers. Harford County will also offer a “learn to ride” bike camp this summer for youth and adults with differing abilities at the Churchville Recreation Center.

For questions about the sensory trail or other opportunities for citizens with differing abilities, contact Rachel Harbin, coordinator of the Harford County Office of Disability Services at disability@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3373. To learn more about Therapeutic Recreation programs, contact Rachel Kollasch, CTRS, therapeutic recreation specialist at the Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation, at rlkollasch@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-4899.