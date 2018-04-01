3-Alarm Blaze Destroys Perryville Condominium

From the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office:

A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are working to determine the origin and cause of a blaze that extensively damaged a three and half story, 18-unit condominium building located at 18 Owens Landing Court in Perryville

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene from Cecil and Harford County fire companies as well as Perry Point Veterans Affairs Fire Department. The fire was reported at 2:54 a.m. and the fire was quickly upgraded to 3-alarms. Firefighters from Perry Point Veterans Affairs Fire Department were able to make entry into a third-floor condominium and rescue a 93 year-old female occupant who was subsequently transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command. A total of three other occupants were transported to local hospitals for minor and non-life threatening injuries.

It took nearly four hours to safely bring the fire under control. A total of 24 occupants have been displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross, friends and family. The building is 1 of 7 buildings within the Owens Landing complex. The involved building is considered a complete loss with extensive heat damage to both buildings on either side. An early assessment of damage by investigators is estimated to be approximately $2 million. The condominium buildings have smoke alarms in each unit, a fire alarm throughout the building and are equipped with fire sprinklers.

This will be an extended operation and investigators will remain on scene throughout the day.