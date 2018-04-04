Harford County Education Association Endorses Glassman for Re-Election as County Executive

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) and Harford Educational Services Council (HCESC) proudly announced their endorsement of Barry Glassman for re-election as Harford County Executive.

Mr. Glassman has demonstrated a steadfast and unwavering support of public education during his first term as County Executive, as well as, throughout his tenure in the Maryland Legislature and Harford County Council. Mr. Glassman’s common-sense approach to responsible governance is refreshing in an increasingly partisan and divisive political arena.

“Mr. Glassman has proven to be a strong advocate for public education in Harford County. He has restored funding levels to provide better resources for the educators and students of Harford County,” said HCEA Vice President Chrystie Crawford-Smick.

Donna Woodfield, President of (HCESC) said, “Harford County Educational Services Council is very proud to endorse Mr. Glassman who has consistently supported Harford County students, teachers as well as all support staff. We hope to continue working with him as he has proven his commitment and leadership as a dedicated advocate for Harford County Schools and our community.”

Our teachers, our students and our community are blessed to have such a dedicated and compassionate leader serving as our County Executive. We strongly encourage our entire community to cast their vote to re-elect Barry Glassman.

HCEA and HCESC vet all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.