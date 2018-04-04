Harford County Education Association Endorses Glassman for Re-Election as County Executive

From the Harford County Education Association:
The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) and Harford Educational Services Council (HCESC) proudly announced their endorsement of Barry Glassman for re-election as Harford County Executive.
Mr. Glassman has demonstrated a steadfast and unwavering support of public education during his first term as County Executive, as well as, throughout his tenure in the Maryland Legislature and Harford County Council. Mr. Glassman’s common-sense approach to responsible governance is refreshing in an increasingly partisan and divisive political arena.
“Mr. Glassman has proven to be a strong advocate for public education in Harford County. He has restored funding levels to provide better resources for the educators and students of Harford County,” said HCEA Vice President Chrystie Crawford-Smick.
Donna Woodfield, President of (HCESC) said, “Harford County Educational Services Council is very proud to endorse Mr. Glassman who has consistently supported Harford County students, teachers as well as all support staff. We hope to continue working with him as he has proven his commitment and leadership as a dedicated advocate for Harford County Schools and our community.”
Our teachers, our students and our community are blessed to have such a dedicated and compassionate leader serving as our County Executive. We strongly encourage our entire community to cast their vote to re-elect Barry Glassman.
HCEA and HCESC vet all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.
Comments
Gayle Tripp says
He is so good. I am proud of Barry Glassman.
Did you know he loves sheep?
Mike Callahan says
Why is the HCEA endorsing so early?????
The Exec election isn’t till November.
Please take some more time and use your common sense.
No one is going to take thia early endorsement serious.
It looks so cravenly servile.
Its down right submissive!
Listen to both candidates and around September maybe reconsider your rush to judgement.
Maryann Connaghan Forgan , Democrat For County Executive
https://www.facebook.com/Maryann-Connaghan-Forgan-for-Harford-County-Executive-1943407445934847/
Richard says
Your grammer sucks
Mike Callahan says
The Blue Wave is coming!!! Watch out!!
Build HDG says
why would they endorse a candidate with zero experience and has no clue what she is doing? She also posted about how Havre De Grace didn’t need a new school, then deleted the post when she received backlash
Ryan Burbey says
Mr. Callahan,
We endorsed Mr. Glassman because he is the best candidate. I think our endorsement speaks for itself. Is it servile to support a high quality leader who has done much to improve our schools? I think not. It certainly is not submissive. HCEA met with Ms. Forgan months ago.
It seems to me that you are the only one who is not taking our endorsements seriously. The bottom line is HCEA will not have our endorsement timeline dictated by outside parties nor will we tacitly sit by while candidates who we support are campaigning. We will be active. We will campaign for and elect pro-public education candidates, whether they are Republicans or Democrats.
Mike Callahan says
It’s too damn early to endorse anybody if your serious about a democratic fact based and issue based election.
I say your endorsement is thoughtless self-serving union b.s. !
Wait until the sun shines, nelly!
Ryan Burbey says
Here are the facts:
1. Mr Glassman has supported teachers, students and our public schools diligently for the past four years.
2. Mr. Glassman has made significant improvements to the efficiency and quality of our county government.
Certainly much more thought went into our endorsement than the claptrap diatribe which you are puking onto this page. The sun is shining. It is a good day. Part of the reason the sun is shining so brightly on our futures in Harford County is due to Mr. Glassman’s hard work. I personally am excited for the next four years. I look forward to great things from Barry Glassman.
It is simple. Cast your vote for someone you can trust; someone who has always done a good job for our community and someone who works hard everyday as county executive. Re-elect Barry Glassman.
Mr. Callahan, your trifling attempts to undermine our endorsement; which was decided after a thoughtful, deliberate process where educators freely gave up there free time to review questionnaires, interview candidates and deliberate, in order to decide who would best serve our community; will fail tragically. Our teachers and our community can plainly see the truth.
Sword of Light says
Well stated.
LOL says
Mr. Callahan, what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
Jane Bissell-Sweeney says
Please stop the attacks on Ryan Burbery.
Having known him for years, I can attest to the fact that he is a thoughtful, independent-minded man who cares about our kids.
Take your horse crap elsewhere, Callahan.
Ryan Burbey says
Thank You.