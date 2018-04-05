Rep. Harris: Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Must Be a Community Effort

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On April 5, Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued an advisory encouraging more Americans to carry naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of this advisory:

“President Trump and Governor Hogan are working hard to curb our nation’s opioid epidemic, but the fight against this dangerous disease needs to be a genuine community effort. I support the Surgeon General’s recommendation that the general public learn how to use and start carrying naloxone – a life-saving overdose reversal drug. In Maryland, naloxone is available over the counter without a prescription, and the State of Maryland offers free training in recognizing the signs of opioid overdose and treating overdoses with naloxone through the Maryland Overdose Response Program. I encourage all Marylanders to learn more about this epidemic, and do their part to save precious lives.”

You can learn more about the Maryland Overdose Response Program here.