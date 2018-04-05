Rep. Harris: Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Must Be a Community Effort

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On April 5, Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued an advisory encouraging more Americans to carry naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of this advisory:
“President Trump and Governor Hogan are working hard to curb our nation’s opioid epidemic, but the fight against this dangerous disease needs to be a genuine community effort. I support the Surgeon General’s recommendation that the general public learn how to use and start carrying naloxone – a life-saving overdose reversal drug. In Maryland, naloxone is available over the counter without a prescription, and the State of Maryland offers free training in recognizing the signs of opioid overdose and treating overdoses with naloxone through the Maryland Overdose Response Program. I encourage all Marylanders to learn more about this epidemic, and do their part to save precious lives.”
You can learn more about the Maryland Overdose Response Program here.
Comments
earl says
Thanks for the update about nothing Andy.
Khan says
At 400 bucks a dose and no family members at risk, I’ll pass. I’m not THAT much of a Good Samaritan.
… and now you can resume brown-nosing Trump.
SoulCrusher says
A day late and a dollar short, Andy. Everyone should have been more concerned about this while it was spreading instead of worrying about it once it had already become an epidemic. If you were so concerned about it, in the early 2000’s while I was witnessing it first hand and the police were literally being told NOT to pursue the heroin problem by both politicians and the judges, you could have made a difference. Now, it literally is too late. 80% of my sister’s male friends from high school are dead. 50% of her female friends from high school are dead. All from HEROIN overdoses. She is 34 now and her generation was wiped from the earth by intentionally looking away from a growing epidemic. This is an abomination of dereliction of duty, to say the least. Too little, too late and America is paying the price…..