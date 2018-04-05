Sen. Jennings: Democrats “Used Our Kids as a Pawn in Their Political Vendetta”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:
Even though the last full week of session is coming to a close, things in Annapolis are far from quiet. With the general election this fall, Democrats are still laser-focused on using their majority to play political games instead of tackling issues that would bring real, common sense reform to our state.
Democratic Attempt to Hijack School Facility Bill for Party Gain
Over the past week, a lot of attention was rightly placed on House Bill 1783, which was undoubtedly one of the worst amended bills I’ve ever seen come out of Annapolis strips the power of school construction funding from Maryland’s Board of Public Works (BPW). Since 1864 the BPW has acted a check on the power of legislature, which every Marylander knows has been prone to overspend your tax dollars to the point of bankruptcy.
Currently, the BPW, which is comprised of the Governor, the State Treasurer and the Comptroller, oversees how hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated for school construction and maintenance. This bill sought to add more layers of bureaucracy to the school funding process by creating a nine-person commission to oversee the funding process instead of the BPW. While Democrats claim that this bill was in the best interest of students, the fact is they used our kids as a pawn in their political vendetta against Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat who is up for re-election in November and has refused to walk in lockstep with their liberal overspending agenda.
House Bill 1783 was even placed on “Rocket Docket” by the Democrats – meaning there was no due process in place to formally vet this bill. There was no standard practice public committee hearing; instead it went straight to the floor of the Senate for debate. The GOP Caucus proposed important amendments to the bill as session went well into the evening last Wednesday, all of which were rejected. Last Thursday, I proudly led a filibuster on the floor of the Senate in a last-ditch effort to delay action on this bill. Although HB 1783 did pass with only Republicans voting against it (29-14), I’m pleased to report that Governor Hogan vetoed it yesterday.
It’s no secret that Republican legislators are greatly outnumbered in Annapolis. This bill is a perfect example of what can happen when Democratic leadership wants to punish one of its own. When you head to the polls in November, keep in mind that everyone in the Maryland Democratic bully pulpit is up for re-election. Are you ready for a change?
Same Day Voter Registration
Another questionable bill placed recently introduced by the Democrats is House Bill 532/Senate Bill 594, which places a constitutional amendment on the November ballot asking voters to allow individuals to register to vote at a precinct polling place on Election Day. This means someone could enter any given polling place, register, then vote in mere minutes, thereby increasing the chance for voter fraud and manipulation of the voting process. Voter registration has been in place since the early 19th century. Why are Democrats in such a rush to change the process now? This bill was adopted by the Senate (33-14). How will you be voting on this issue in November?
Democrats Give Unions Access to New Hire Personal Information
Two bills that were heavily debated last week on the Senate Floor, Senate Bills 819 and 667, repeal the rights of state personnel from opting out of the release of their personal information to a union representative. I voted against this bill because I think that state employees’ personal information should not be shared with union representatives unless requested by the employee. These bills require the employer to provide employee contact information including the employee’s name, position classification, home and work address, home and work telephone numbers, personal cell phone number and work and person email address.
Annual District Night in Annapolis
On Monday, I was thrilled to host my Annual District Night in Annapolis for residents of the 7th District. This annual event is always a fun (and free) way to meet neighbors, some of my fellow legislators, and my staff while enjoying dinner from Richardson Farm. After dinner, guests headed to the State House to watch the legislature in action. Thanks to all who attended. I hope to see even more of you there next year!
What are your thoughts on the bills I’ve outlined today, and over the course of the past few months? I’m interested to know how they would impact you and your family. Your feedback is important to me, and helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis. As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
Senator J.B. Jennings
Comments
Rand McNally says
Actually J.B., the bill seeks to stop Republicans from continuing their systematic neglect of the state education system by taking investment decisions away from partisan hacks such as yourself.
Chris says
Pwahhhh! That just sounds stupid!
Chris says
Unions need cash says
When school employees start receive robo calls from unions and the unions political friends, school employees need to complain to their local unions. Just another breach of personal information.
Seriously? says
Using our kids as pawns….. Come on, stop with all the fake news already
SoulCrusher says
Well, I don’t know about this bill, but what I’ve witnessed recently with the marches following the aftermath of the Parkland tragedy, I would definitely say that the Democratic Party DID use the kids as political pawns to further their party’s agenda. Never, in my life, have I seen a group of young people so misinformed and politicized as these students and the message coming from their mouths was nothing but Democratic rhetoric about gun control. Those kids believe that the actions of people using guns are the fault of guns and not those of the people utilizing them. One misinformed youngster after the next appearing on stage and uttering complete lunacy that is derived from the Democratic party. Once again, I accuse the Democratic Party of taking over the Educational System and teaching todays youth their party’s views that are treasonous to the United States in regards to the abrogation of the 2nd Amendment.. This will NOT do. These children should be embracing the rights they are about to gain and the Democratic Party has convinced them its best to freely give up their unalienable right in an effort to disarm the American people. Legislation should be introduce to remove the politics from schools and if any teacher or administrator preaches the poison of any of these political gangs in a classroom they will be terminated. We have come to a point where politics is preaching treason against WE THE PEOPLE and aiming this at young people who are easily influenced in a learning environment is intolerable. We are not interested in the next generation becoming America’s version of the Hitler Youth….. Jennings, this is the legislation that WE THE PEOPLE want to see you introduce to the floor of the Senate.
UR Nutz says
Jesus Christ can you ever stay on the topic being discussed?
You need professional help buddy.
Chris says
Pretty dead on topic to most of us.
SoulCrusher says
No, You and the Democratic Party are the one’s than need serious professional help. The topic being discussed in the article isn’t the root of the problem with the Democratic control of the educational system. The root is common core and the policies of your treasonous party. Quite frankly, I expect a traitor to the US Constitution to want to talk about other things than the treason of your Democratic Party and I just don’t care about what you say. Your party is leading the country into the oblivion and the other party can’t do enough to reverse your treasonous actions. No one wants to talk about the real issue of Democratic treason infiltrating the school system and the only one who is nuts, is you.