Sen. Jennings: Democrats “Used Our Kids as a Pawn in Their Political Vendetta”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

Even though the last full week of session is coming to a close, things in Annapolis are far from quiet. With the general election this fall, Democrats are still laser-focused on using their majority to play political games instead of tackling issues that would bring real, common sense reform to our state.

Democratic Attempt to Hijack School Facility Bill for Party Gain

Over the past week, a lot of attention was rightly placed on House Bill 1783, which was undoubtedly one of the worst amended bills I’ve ever seen come out of Annapolis strips the power of school construction funding from Maryland’s Board of Public Works (BPW). Since 1864 the BPW has acted a check on the power of legislature, which every Marylander knows has been prone to overspend your tax dollars to the point of bankruptcy.

Currently, the BPW, which is comprised of the Governor, the State Treasurer and the Comptroller, oversees how hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated for school construction and maintenance. This bill sought to add more layers of bureaucracy to the school funding process by creating a nine-person commission to oversee the funding process instead of the BPW. While Democrats claim that this bill was in the best interest of students, the fact is they used our kids as a pawn in their political vendetta against Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat who is up for re-election in November and has refused to walk in lockstep with their liberal overspending agenda.

House Bill 1783 was even placed on “Rocket Docket” by the Democrats – meaning there was no due process in place to formally vet this bill. There was no standard practice public committee hearing; instead it went straight to the floor of the Senate for debate. The GOP Caucus proposed important amendments to the bill as session went well into the evening last Wednesday, all of which were rejected. Last Thursday, I proudly led a filibuster on the floor of the Senate in a last-ditch effort to delay action on this bill. Although HB 1783 did pass with only Republicans voting against it (29-14), I’m pleased to report that Governor Hogan vetoed it yesterday.

It’s no secret that Republican legislators are greatly outnumbered in Annapolis. This bill is a perfect example of what can happen when Democratic leadership wants to punish one of its own. When you head to the polls in November, keep in mind that everyone in the Maryland Democratic bully pulpit is up for re-election. Are you ready for a change?

Same Day Voter Registration

Another questionable bill placed recently introduced by the Democrats is House Bill 532/Senate Bill 594, which places a constitutional amendment on the November ballot asking voters to allow individuals to register to vote at a precinct polling place on Election Day. This means someone could enter any given polling place, register, then vote in mere minutes, thereby increasing the chance for voter fraud and manipulation of the voting process. Voter registration has been in place since the early 19th century. Why are Democrats in such a rush to change the process now? This bill was adopted by the Senate (33-14). How will you be voting on this issue in November?

Democrats Give Unions Access to New Hire Personal Information

Two bills that were heavily debated last week on the Senate Floor, Senate Bills 819 and 667, repeal the rights of state personnel from opting out of the release of their personal information to a union representative. I voted against this bill because I think that state employees’ personal information should not be shared with union representatives unless requested by the employee. These bills require the employer to provide employee contact information including the employee’s name, position classification, home and work address, home and work telephone numbers, personal cell phone number and work and person email address.

Annual District Night in Annapolis

On Monday, I was thrilled to host my Annual District Night in Annapolis for residents of the 7th District. This annual event is always a fun (and free) way to meet neighbors, some of my fellow legislators, and my staff while enjoying dinner from Richardson Farm. After dinner, guests headed to the State House to watch the legislature in action. Thanks to all who attended. I hope to see even more of you there next year!

What are your thoughts on the bills I’ve outlined today, and over the course of the past few months? I’m interested to know how they would impact you and your family. Your feedback is important to me, and helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis. As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Senator J.B. Jennings