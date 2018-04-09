Harford County Chamber of Commerce Accepting Nominations for 2018 Business Stars

From the Harford County Chamber of Commerce:

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2018 Harford Award. The Harford Award recognizes businesses that have blossomed because of their vision, focus, and determination. To become a recipient, a nominated business must demonstrate business growth, increased employment, service to the community, unique and creative business strategies, technology innovation, support of the public and private education, and working to enhance Harford County’s business climate.

“The recipients of the Harford Award are exemplary leaders in our community, and this is our way of recognizing and honoring those businesses,” states Angela Rose, President and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. The Harford Award consists of various categories including Entrepreneur, Retail, Service, R&D/Technology, Manufacturing & Distribution, Non-Profit, and Hospitality/Tourism to encompass all sectors of the Harford business community.

The winners will be notified in the summer and then, will be announced and honored at the 26th Annual Harford Award Ceremony hosted by the Harford Chamber on Monday, September 17, 2018. To nominate a business, please download the application at http://www.harfordchamber.org/about/harford-awards/. The deadline for applications is 10:00 a.m. April 27, 2018.