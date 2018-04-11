Harford County Personnel Advisory Board to Consider Pay and Classification Plan

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Personnel Advisory Board will meet on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. for the consideration and approval of the Pay and Classification Plan. The meeting will be held in the 1st Floor Main Conference Room, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland 21014.

Individuals requiring disability-related accommodations should call 410-638-3373, or send an email to disability@harfordcountymd.gov at least three business days prior to the hearing.