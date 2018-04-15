Edgewood Man Arrested for Selling Crack Cocaine in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On April 5, 2018 The Havre de Grace Police Department arrested Mr. Bruce Pittman of Edgewood in the 1000 block of Pulaski Hwy for crack cocaine distribution. Investigators initially observed Mr. Pittman in the 800 block of Pulaski Hwy in Havre de Grace, where he was spotted engaging in an illegal narcotics transaction with a female subject in that area. That female subject was subsequently stopped after leaving the area in her 2008 Dodge Ram, however not before she destroyed the suspected sold cocaine she received from Mr. Pittman. The subject was however in possession of drug paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine and was detained.

Simultaneously, Mr. Pittman attempted to leave the parking lot within the 800 block of Pulaski Hwy in a 2013 Ford car operated by a male subject from Aberdeen. Both the driver and Mr. Pittman were detained as a result of the drug investigation resulting in the recovery of 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine from Mr. Pittman. The driver was cited for criminal traffic charges and was released along with female subject in the Dodge Ram who is pending future criminal narcotic violations.

At the time of this offence, Mr. Pittman was released on Parole from a 2013 criminal conviction of Heroin Distribution. Mr. Pittman had violated the provisions of his release and was wanted by authorities at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bail.

If you know where drugs are being used or sold in the City of Havre de Grace please contact us at 410-939-2121 or message us on social media.