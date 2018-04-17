Harford County Education Association Endorses Del. Lisanti for Re-Election

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) and Harford Educational Services Council (HCESC) proudly announced their endorsement of Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti for re-election as Delegate to the Maryland House of Delegates for District 34A.

Delegate Lisanti has strong record of supporting public education during her first term in the Maryland Legislature. Her votes in favor of The Protect Our Schools Act and The Fix the Fund Act will help position Maryland to have the best public schools in our nation. Her vote for SB 639 will reduce teacher churn by helping to ensure teachers have the right to a fair dismissal process. Delegate Lisanti has also been an ardent supporter of working families. Her votes for The Maryland Healthy Working Families Act and income tax relief for retired military, law enforcement and first responders stand as a testament of her commitment to working people throughout Harford County.

“Delegate Lisanti has been a strong voice for educators in Annapolis. Her record speaks for itself. HCEA is pleased that she has sought and earned our endorsement through her strong support of our children and our schools,” said HCEA Vice President Chrystie Crawford-Smick.

Donna Woodfield, President of the Harford County Educational Services Council said, “Harford County Educational Services Council (HCESC)proudly endorses Mary Ann Lisanti for Delegate. Her voting record on education issues makes her a great choice for the children of Harford County.”

Throughout her first term, Delegate Lisanti has proven to be among the hardest working legislators in Annapolis and the most effective member of the Harford County Delegation. Her efforts to find bi-partisan solutions to the problems faced by community members, businesses, workers and educators is unparalleled in the Maryland Legislature. HCEA and HCESC call on all voters in District 34A to cast their vote to re-elect Delgate Mary Ann Lisanti.

HCEA and HCESC vet all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.