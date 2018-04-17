Havre de Grace Police Awarded $2,000 Community Grant from Elks Lodge

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Friday, April 6th the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge 1564 at their end of year celebration awarded the Havre de Grace Police Department with a $2,000.00 Community Grant. The grant is to be used towards educating the community in drug and crime prevention. The grant money will be used towards investing in McGruff the Crime Dog materials that will be used by the Havre de Grace Police at their Police Safety Camp, in the schools, and at community events.

Corporal Dan Petz who accepted the grant for the police department was awarded the Elks Citizen of the Year Award. This award is for a citizen, not necessarily an Elk, who has contributed in a special way to improving the local community. This individual should be someone who has shown leadership in the community; has contributed voluntary service and is recognized as being an all-around good citizen. Corporal Petz was recognized for his work in bringing drug and crime prevention programs to the Havre de Grace community events, his work with Havre de Grace Schools Resource Officer’s, and the annual Safety Camp managed by him and the Havre de Grace Police school resource officer team.

All in attendance got to see a special presentation from the Elks Lodge to the Guilbault Family. Faith Guilbault has Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy and Cortical Vision Impairment. She underwent a 9-hour surgery on March 26th, 2018. Faith has bilateral Tibial Distal Femur Proximal Osteotomy Ankle Gastrocnemius Recession w/Strayer Femoral Proximal Osteotomy Calcaneal Slide Osteotomy She was in the hospital for 5 days and will be home until her bones heal which can be anywhere from 6-8 weeks. During this time she is in nonweight bearing with 1/2 casts and full immobilizers on. Faith and her family received financial assistance from the Elks Lodge to help with the cost of care during faiths recovery.

The Havre de Grace Police Department is thankful to have such a great community partnership with the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge. It was wonderful seeing all the good they do for the community at their annual ceremony!