Three Harford County Elementary Schools and One Middle School Earn Maryland Green School Recognition

From Harford County Public Schools:
The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) recently announced that four Harford County public schools have achieved Green School recognition.
Emmorton Elementary, North Harford Elementary, and Red Pump Elementary schools have been recertified as 2018 Maryland Green Schools. In addition, Edgewood Middle School was named a new member of the Green Schools Certified community.
The Maryland Green Schools program encourages educational opportunities for preK-12 schools that increase awareness and understanding of environmental relationships that impact public health and the local community. The program is aligned with the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement 2014 goals and supports Maryland State Department of Education graduation requirements and standards.
Over the past four years, these Harford County schools have demonstrated and documented a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental management practices, environmental education curriculum, professional development opportunities, and community engagement into their daily operations. This award signifies that these schools are making a commitment to developing stewards of the Earth and reducing the environmental impact of our schools.
MAEOE will celebrate with Green Schools, Green Centers, and schools that are interested in knowing more about the program at the Annual Maryland Green School Youth Summit on May 31, 2018, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. Awards ceremonies are held as a part of the Youth Summit, and Green School gifts, county citations, and other items will be issued at this event.
There are currently 618 active Maryland Green Schools, more than 27% of all Maryland schools, which are part of a national and international community of sustainable green schools. For the complete list of Harford County Green Schools, visit https://maeoe.org/green-schools-and-greencenters/green-schools-program/current-green-schools#harford-county.
Comments
Pine says
A useless recognition for those brats.
Bel Air Generations says
Homestead Wakefield used to earn this recognition every year when my kids went there. The teachers would do so much above and beyond what was their job. I was there for the Spring Fling last week with my grandkids and was shocked to hear about how many traditions the new principal has thrown out the window. Most of the teachers look like they are 22 years old.
true says
There are many people inside the HSWF and HCPS communities that don’t think very highly of principal Cook.
concernedcitizen says
If you look at the state’s website, Homestead-Wakefield has never achieved Green School status. This is a rigorous certification that is not handed out yearly to schools. Once a school achieves it goes through a renewal process every 4-5 years. Before you start bashing a school, please make sure you get your facts straight.
Teacher says
I don’t know about Green School status but I can tell you that Cook is a tyrant. He is abusive to his staff and puts on an act for the parents. He should think about keeping up his resume. Once the superintendent is gone he will not have protection any more. I’m not quick to wish someone the loss of their livelihood but he’s earned it.
Debbie Umbarger says
Dear Concerned Citizen,
I am the teacher from HWES that personally spent countless hours attending trainings, organizing the massive portfolio two consecutive terms for certification and rallying kids to care about the environment, We participated in Bay Grasses for the Classes multiple years, practiced composting routinely, centered many learning experiences around the IEEiA science model amongst countless other activities that inspired students to be stewards of the planet. You can find the documentation at HWES.
Wildcat says
Mic drop.
Soccer Mom says
A parent was complaining about Cook at my kids game a few years ago and a woman we didn’t know uncomfortably joined the conversation and started baiting us on. It was his wife!! What a family…
True says
Interesting observation.
concernedcitizen says
My apologies, I stand corrected. I misread the website, it only lists schools with current status. Thank you for your hard work in achieving this certification in the past, it is a beast!
Wildcat says
Mrs. Umbarger (Limpert) and several others at HW put in years upon years of unpaid overtime even in times when teachers were being encouraged to work to rule. Only a complete moron would drop the ball on doing everything it took to make sure that they are appreciated and celebrated. Thank you all.
I heard that Mr. Bohlman is no longer allowed to have his ducks. That man is a saint. We should be taking notes on how it’s done.