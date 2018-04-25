Three Harford County Elementary Schools and One Middle School Earn Maryland Green School Recognition

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) recently announced that four Harford County public schools have achieved Green School recognition.

Emmorton Elementary, North Harford Elementary, and Red Pump Elementary schools have been recertified as 2018 Maryland Green Schools. In addition, Edgewood Middle School was named a new member of the Green Schools Certified community.

The Maryland Green Schools program encourages educational opportunities for preK-12 schools that increase awareness and understanding of environmental relationships that impact public health and the local community. The program is aligned with the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement 2014 goals and supports Maryland State Department of Education graduation requirements and standards.

Over the past four years, these Harford County schools have demonstrated and documented a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental management practices, environmental education curriculum, professional development opportunities, and community engagement into their daily operations. This award signifies that these schools are making a commitment to developing stewards of the Earth and reducing the environmental impact of our schools.

MAEOE will celebrate with Green Schools, Green Centers, and schools that are interested in knowing more about the program at the Annual Maryland Green School Youth Summit on May 31, 2018, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. Awards ceremonies are held as a part of the Youth Summit, and Green School gifts, county citations, and other items will be issued at this event.

There are currently 618 active Maryland Green Schools, more than 27% of all Maryland schools, which are part of a national and international community of sustainable green schools. For the complete list of Harford County Green Schools, visit https://maeoe.org/green-schools-and-greencenters/green-schools-program/current-green-schools#harford-county.