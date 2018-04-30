Register Now for Harford County’s Bike to Work Day “Pit Stops” in May

From Harford County government:

Harford County will celebrate May as National Clean Commute Month with Bike to Work Day “pit stops” promoting biking as a fun, healthy, and low-cost transportation option. The pit stops will be held at four locations on separate days in May, hosted by the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman in cooperation with the city of Havre de Grace and the U.S. Army Garrison APG.

The pit stops will feature bicycle checkups, special guests and a vendor exhibition area. All registrants to the pit stops will receive a free Bike to Work Day gift, light refreshments, and a chance to win giveaways from sponsors. Participation is free; however, registration is required at www.Bike2WorkCentralMD.com. Sponsorship opportunities for this popular event are available by emailing rideshare@harfordcountymd.gov.

Pit stops will be open, rain or shine, as follows:

• Havre de Grace, Tuesday, May 15, 7 – 8:30 a.m., Hutchins Park, 100 Congress Avenue

• Aberdeen Proving Ground North (employees only) Wednesday, May 16, 7 – 8:30 a.m.; APG Athletic Center at Erie & Raritan Streets, parking lot adjacent to the intersection and Athletic Center

• Bel Air, Friday, May 18, 7 – 8:30 a.m., Harford County Government Administration Building, 220 South Main Street

• Aberdeen Proving Ground South (employees only), Tuesday, May 22, 7 – 8 a.m.; Freedom Federal Credit Union, 5002 Hoadley Road

For registered cyclists who would like to ride with a group, bicycle convoys are available with experienced cyclists leading the way. Those who are interested in a little friendly competition may register for the Team Cycle Challenge. In this challenge, a trophy will be awarded to the business or organization that has the greatest number of registrants biking to work.

Special thanks to the following local sponsors: Advanced Eye Care, Bike Doctor of Bel Air, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Harford County Public Library, Harford Transit LINK, and Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil. Pit stop donations courtesy of Bagel Works Bel Air, Coakley’s Pub, Civic Cyclery, Coffee Coffee, Enterprise Rideshare, Harford County Mediation Commission, Herbalife/Nutrition by Design, Independent Brewing Company, JAMSQUAD, Joseph’s Department Store, Klein’s ShopRite, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, OC Brewing Company, Off the Chain Cycling Studio, Point Breeze Credit Union, Sunny Day Café, The Ward Y in Abingdon, True Cycling Studio, and WXCY-FM 103.7.

For more information, contact Alan Doran, Harford County Commute Smart Rideshare Coordinator, at rideshare@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-612-1620 (press option 3).