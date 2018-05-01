Harford County Sheriff Gahler Endorsed by Metropolitan Baltimore Council of AFL – CIO

From The Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler:
The Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler is pleased to announce that Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler has received the endorsement of the Metropolitan Baltimore Council of the AFL – CIO to serve a second term as the Sheriff of Harford County. The endorsement was announced by the organization Monday on its Facebook page.
The Metropolitan Baltimore Council of the AFL – CIO is one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO. The organization is dedicated to representing the interests of working people at the state and local level and advocates for social and economic justice in order to make local communities better for all people—regardless of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin.
Sheriff Gahler takes pride in the exceptional working relationship between his administration and the members of the employee groups from law enforcement and corrections. In comments on an earlier endorsement from the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, Sheriff Gahler praised the open and productive working relationship between the Office of the Sheriff and the Deputy Sheriff’s Union, noting collective accomplishments such as collective bargaining and the restoration of a fair and equitable salary plan for employees.
Jeff Gahler is a 40 year resident of Harford County and resides in the Forest Hill Community with his wife, Sonya, and their two daughters, Shelby and Sydney. He is a North Harford High School and Harford Community College graduate and obtained both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Management from Johns Hopkins University. Sheriff Gahler is a past member of the adjunct faculty within the Public Safety Leadership Program at the Johns Hopkins University and is a former operating partner with the Advanced Leadership Consortium, a company committed to providing quality training and consulting services to public safety organizations and private businesses. Prior to being elected as Harford County’s Sheriff in 2014, Jeff Gahler had served 28 years as a sworn member of the Maryland State Police, retiring as a command member in 2012.
To learn more about Jeff Gahler and his campaign, please visit www.gahlerforsheriff.com or follow him on Twitter@JeffGahler
Nice One says
Looks like even the traditional Democrat support goes to Gahler!
just sayin says
Yes Democrats tend to vote for the best candidate, unlike republicans who will vote for pedophiles and racists just because they are republican.
You're joking right? says
Interesting comment since one of your local democrats running is a wife beater. I know your using those DNC talking points. No facts on your comment just that’s what you’ve been programmed to say right?
just sayin says
Wife beater? Why beat (hehehe) around the bus,h who is it or do you lack the balls to back up your statement?
just sayin says
Well I guess you are going with the got no balls route. Typical republican when asked for the facts all they got is stupid looks.
North Harford Democrat says
On top of the stupid looks, don’t forget how red their face is – from the high blood pressure/bad cholesterol of eating all those cheese steak subs.
Seriously? says
And I was looking forward to the wife beating reveal. Can’t not vote for someone if you don’t know who they are. Anyone care to fill in for You’re joking? Anyone?????
MAGA says
Was there any doubt? A experienced candidate and successful police leader vs a hate spewing joke of a person. Gahler had this one in the bag years ago.
Seriously? says
If only that logic had prevailed during the last presidential election
Cecil County Redneck says
I think Boardman is going to be endorsed by the group Haters r Us!
Harford Progressive Caucus says
The Harford Progressive Caucus is proud to endorse Chris Boardman for Sheriff of Harford County. because he is ready to bring Honest, Capable, Reform-Driven leadership to the Sheriffs Department.
Chris is a veteran proven public servant and a Progressive Democrat whom all Harford citizens can trust to do the job of directing county law enforcement staff and resources smartly, humanely and with accountability to our diverse community,
Chris is a man of integrity, honor , intelligence, faith., a man of his word, hardworking, respected and can get the job done.
We need a leader that will ensure the rights of all our protected while ethically and morally enforcing the rule of law,
Professor X says
Without the typos it would be a lot funnier! Nice try though. Hang in there. Once you finish your education you will do better.
Harford Progressive Caucus says
Re: Professor X
Sorry for one typo in last sentence. It should have said:
We need a leader that will ensure the rights of all are protected, while ethically and morally enforcing the law
Chris Boardman is that leader.
http://www.harfobama.wordpress.com
Professor X says
You missed about 10 more typos, but hang in there and remember to keep at your studies.
SoulCrusher says
@Harford Progressive Caucus – Everything you have typed is fine and dandy, but you have given absolutely NO information on what consists of this reform. What is Boardman’s platform? What does he plan on changing to make everything you typed actually happen? Quite frankly, there has been absolutely NOTHING stated except a bunch of National Democratic talking points that don’t mean a damn thing in Maryland because the issues he brings up have already been addressed. This is the same thing Hillary Clinton did and having no platform will NOT win an election. Why do you think Bernie Sanders did so well in the DNC primary when he wasn’t even a Democrat? It’s because he actually had ideas and strategies to implement the message and policies he wanted to bring about, no matter how un-American those policies were. You can’t win an election with nothing and that is what I’m seeing here.
Ted Stryker says
What a pisser.
v says
tired of paying for the good ole guys and gals says
I’d be more concerned about who we send to Annapolis. We don’t really have a say down there since you have to be Democrat to be heard so we’re basically picking who we want to have a nice part part time salary. I saw the article by Senator Cassilly and about all that it boiled down to – Havre de Grace gets its new Middle/High School. That’s nice and important but not much else. It’s too bad we don’t have real competition in this county and it’s elections anymore when it comes to the general election. We don’t have any real debate any more about important issues- just lots of personal politics and name calling, etc. etc.
Say What? says
OMG what flavor is the Kool-Aid are they drinking? All I can say….