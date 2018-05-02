Koermer Named Harford Community College Integrated Business and Applied Technology Dean

From Harford Community College:

Harford Community College has announced the appointment of Kelly A. Koermer, J.D. to the position of Dean for Integrated Business and Applied Technology. Koermer began working part time at the College on April 9, and will assume her new role full time on June 4.

An experienced higher education leader and business owner, Koermer brings a dynamic and highly-skilled administrative background in building and leading both academic and workforce development initiatives to Harford Community College.

She received an Associate in Arts degree in Paralegal Studies Cum Laude and a Bachelor of Science degree in Paralegal Studies Cum Laude from Stevenson University. In 1995, she earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Prior to joining Harford, Koermer held various positions at Anne Arundel Community College including tenured full professor, founding Executive Director of the Center for Cyber & Homeland Security Technology & Joint Ventures, Dean of the School of Business, Computing & Technical Studies, Federal Compliance & Title IX Officer, Special Assistant to the Vice President for Learning, Director of the Computer Technologies Department, and Legal Studies Program Coordinator.

Koermer has served as a principal in AXIS235, LLC education consulting, since October 2014. During a sabbatical in 2016, she was the Global Education Lead at Amazon Web Services (Seattle, Washington). She has also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Wesley College (Dover, DE), and the University of Maryland University College. Other employment includes Counsel, Associate, Law Clerk and Paralegal at Bodie, Nagle, Dolina, Smith & Hobbs, P.A. (Towson) and Corporate Secretary/Administrator for Creative Family Options, Inc.

She has been involved in grant administration, conducted research, authored publications, and lectured at conferences across the country.

Professional affiliations include the League for Innovation in the Community College, Board Representative, 2012 to 2014; Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, member of the board of directors, 2008 to 2014; Maryland Cyber Commission Subcommittee on Education & Training, member, 2012 to Present; CyberWatch Center, Advisory Board, 2008 to 2015; Governor’s Workforce Investment Board Cybersecurity Industry Initiative Steering Committee, member, 2010 to 2015; and the Maryland Higher Education (“MHEC”) Advisory Council on Cybersecurity, member, 2010 to 2015.

Laura Preston, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, will serve as Interim Dean for the BECAT/IBAT division until Koermer assumes her new role full time in June.