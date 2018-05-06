Harford County Association of Realtors Endorses Sheriff Gahler for Re-Election

From the Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler:
The Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler is proud to announce another in a growing list of endorsements and support for Jeffrey R. Gahler as he seeks a second term as Harford County’s Sheriff. The most recent endorsement comes from the Harford County Association of REALTORS, Inc., an organization that offered its support and a $2,000 donation to Sheriff Gahler’s reelection effort on Thursday morning.
The Harford County Association of REALTORS is an organization that exists to provide the best available services, programs and education for its members to become and remain top professional real estate practitioners so they may serve their customers and clients with the highest ethical standards and professional service they deserve. Chartered in 1960 by the National Association of REALTORS, the Association currently boasts more than 1,350 members and works to protect private property rights and promote homeownership in our local communities.
Sheriff Gahler is both appreciative and honored with the excellent relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community it serves. Sheriff Gahler has employed many new and innovative strategies designed to improve these working relationships with community based groups and to partner with Harford County’s citizens. This latest endorsement is reflective of the Sheriff’s commitment and passion to these efforts.
Jeff Gahler is a 40 year resident of Harford County and resides in the Forest Hill Community with his wife Sonya, and their two daughters, Shelby and Sydney. He is a North Harford High School and Harford Community College graduate and obtained both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Management from Johns Hopkins University. Sheriff Gahler is a past member of the adjunct faculty within the Public Safety Leadership Program at the Johns Hopkins University and is a former operating partner with the Advanced Leadership Consortium, a company committed to providing quality training and consulting services to public safety organizations and private businesses. Prior to being elected as Harford County’s Sheriff in 2014, Jeff Gahler had served 28 years as a sworn member of the Maryland State Police, retiring as a command member in 2012.
To learn more about Jeff Gahler and his campaign, please visit www.gahlerforsheriff.com or follow him on Twitter@JeffGahler
Comments
Harford County Citizen says
Dear Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler:
No one cares
MAGA says
@HarcoCitizen,
We do.
Truly,
We the People
Harford County Citizen says
Oh you are right everyone cares, The dog groomers association of Harford county would like to announce their support of sheriff Jeff.
.
.Sweet Jesus…..
Lawn Mowers United says
Hey what about us? We support Gahler.
Subman says
Subway sandwich artists are not supporting a candidate this election cycle
Todd holden says
excellent choice…solid
FactChecker says
Facts would seem to contradict your statement. These organizations, full of people who do care are behind the Sheriff. Sorry if facts send you running to your safe place. Too bad for your butt hurt feelings.
Gahler for Governor says
Gahler is banging along! This guy works hard even though his opponent is a total goof. Gahler is simply a great Sheriff!
North Harford Grad says
Let’s just get this out of the way, everyone but a few idiots support our sheriff! You got the leading liberals club of Boardman, Bane and Moore saddened by Gahler’s success, but everyone else happy with the last four years and ready for many more.
Wake Up says
Success? What has he done beside get himself a big raise? The Heroin problem is worse than ever and going the wrong direction even after he has thrown millions at it. Add to that more people than ever are talking and texting while driving and innocent people are paying with their lives. So what has you so happy did you win the raffle for the assault weapon?
James R says
Being a Real Estate agent in Harford county this so takes the pressure off me in who to vote for. Thank you Realtor Ass for making this difficult decision.
Yep I said it says
Translation…. another non-endorsement of Boardman