Section of Old Joppa Road in Fallston to Close May 9 for Tree Removal

From Harford County government:

Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE) will be closing Old Joppa Road in Fallston between Summit Drive and Whitaker Mill Road from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. This closure is for an emergency tree removal by BGE contractor, Lewis Tree Service. The closure is for all vehicles, including emergency vehicles. A temporary detour will be in place to direct traffic around the area.

Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions may be directed to Joshua Gross, Lewis Tree Service, at 443-640-5471 or Dan Mann, BGE, at 443-937-9746.