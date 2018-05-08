Kreamer Endorsed for Senate 34 by Pro-Choice MD PAC; Sole Harford Endorsement

From Barbara Osborn Kreamer:

The Pro-Choice Maryland PAC of the National Abortion Rights Action League has endorsed Barbara Osborn Kreamer for the Maryland Senate. Kreamer, a former two-term Delegate to the MD General Assembly and Harford County Councilwoman, is running in the Democratic Primary June 26th.

“Reproductive freedom is a profoundly important right for women,” Kreamer said. “It needs to be protected by legislators who will stand up for this fundamental freedom.” A pro-choice floor leader when she represented District 34 in the House of Delegates, Kreamer said, “They would send me to debate the Jesuits .”

Mark Stover, Chair of NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland PAC, stated, “Our endorsements reflect candidates who are willing to proudly stand and fight to protect and advance reproductive health, rights, and justice in our state. Longstanding voters in Maryland understand the importance of remaining vigilant in keeping a pro-choice majority in our legislature, and younger voters are looking to see a commitment to ensuring that they are able to freely choose if, when, and how they form their families.”

Candidates eligible for the NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland PAC endorsement for the primary election were required to complete a candidate questionnaire. Many who did not receive endorsements were given 100% Pro-Choice Ratings based upon questionnaire responses and public positions on reproductive freedom in Maryland. Those who have yet to seek the PAC’s endorsement will be eligible to complete the questionnaire for consideration for the general election.

NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland is a statewide member organization that works to defend, expand, and protect reproductive freedom for all Marylanders. It is the leading grassroots pro-choice advocacy organization in Maryland that strives to ensure that every child-bearing individual is able to make personal decisions about the full range of reproductive health options including preventing unintended pregnancy, bearing healthy children, and choosing legal abortion.

Kreamer’s campaign may be reached at Barbaraok@comcast.net. Contributions may be sent to Friends of Barbara Kreamer, 610 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001.