Bottom Road Over Little Gunpowder Falls in Fallston to Close for Bridge Repairs

From Harford County government:

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works will be closing Bottom Road over the Little Gunpowder Falls, near Guyton Road, to all traffic including emergency vehicles on or about Wednesday, May 16, 2018 for approximately one day to complete repairs to the bridge. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions about this closure may be directed to Keith Duerling, Civil Engineer, Baltimore County Department of Public Works, at 410-887-3764.